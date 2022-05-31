Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the final answer key of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website tbjee.nic.in. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

“Based on the final answer keys, the evaluation of OMR Answer Sheets of TJEE 2022 of different subjects will be made for publication of result,” reads the notification.

The TJEE 2022 exam was conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final answer key of TJEE- 2022” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

