The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction process for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) today, May 31. Candidates can make changes to their application form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till June 1 upto 9.00 PM.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in their pariculars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.),” reads the notification.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Window for UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)” Click on “UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)” Login and make changes to the form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.