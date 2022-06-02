Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam date of the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021.

The BPSC AAO prelims exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 18. In its notice, the Commission said the exam has been deferred “due to unavoidable reasons,” reads the notice. The new dates will be announced soon, it added.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in at regular intervals for further updates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 138 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains Written Exam and interview round.

Here’s BPSC AAO exam postponement notice.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of an objective-type MCQ-based question paper. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will consist a total of 150 marks. The candidates who will be declared qualified for the Mains will have to appear for three subjects — Hindi (100 marks), General Studies-I (300) and General Studies-II (300), and an optional subject of 300 marks. The duration of the examination will be 3 hours each.