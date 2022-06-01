The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the category-wise cut-off score of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). The result was announced today, June 1.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

The Board has released the NEET PG cut-off scores for various categories in accordance with the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses -2022 session.

Here’s NEET PG result 2022 notice.

NEET PG Cut-off 2022 scores Category Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score (out of 800) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 275 SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 245 UR-PWD 45th Percentile 260

Last year, the NEET PG 2021 cut-offs were 302 for General Category (UR/EWS), 265 for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) and 283 for UR-PWD.

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2022:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2022 result’ link The result notice will appear on screen Click on the view result link The NEET PG result will appear on screen Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG 2022 result.