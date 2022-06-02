The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Principal in Education Department, GNCTD. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted in an offline pen and paper-based mode on June 17, 2022, from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

The exam will be held at 15 centres including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Port Blair, Ranchi, and Vishakhapatnam. Only those candidates shortlisted in RT and who fulfill all the eligibility conditions of the post shall be called for interview, reads the notice.

The test will carry a maximum of 300 marks. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The medium of the question paper will be both Hindi and English.

Here’s the official notification.

Syllabus of the Test

General Knowledge including Contemporary social, economic and cultural issues.

Hindi and English language skills

Reasoning ability and Quantitative Aptitude

Educational policies & Educational measurement and evaluation

Management and Financial administration

Office Procedure

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the exam schedule of Geo-Scientist Main 2022.

The UPSC Geo-scientist Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released three weeks before the exam date.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.