The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window today for recruitment to the post of Principal. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till 5.00 PM.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is July 30 (11.59 PM).

Earlier, the applications were invited from April 24 to May 13. However, the same was deferred amid the sharp rise in the infected cases of Covid-19.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 363 Principal vacancies in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Of these, 208 posts are for male candidates and 155 for female candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 50 years.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a master’s degree from a recognized University/Institute or a bachelor of education from a recognized university/institute with ten years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal/ Post Graduate Teacher/ Trained Graduate Teacher). More details in the notice.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI. More details in the official notice.

Steps to apply for UPSC Principal recruitment 2021:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the Principal post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC Principal recruitment 2021.