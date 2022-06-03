Karnataka KCET admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
The KCET 2022 will be held from June 16 to 18 in two shifts; first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.
“Candidates are also informed to verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for CET-2022 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/ procedures compulsorily mentioned therein,” the KEA said in a notice.
Steps to download KCET 2022 hall ticket:
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
- On the homepage, click on ‘UGCET -2022 Admit Card link’
- Enter login details and submit
- The KCET admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.