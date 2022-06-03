West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result of Madhyamik or Class 10 board exams 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage of WB Madhyamik exams is 86.60%. As many as 10,98,775 students appeared in the Madhyamik exams and 9,49,927 students were successful, reports India Today. Students will be able to apply for scrutiny of WB Madhyamik results by June 17.

Candidates can also get their results through SMS. Students will have to send SMS as WB10<space>Roll Number to 5676750. The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.

Steps to check WB Madhyamik result 2022:

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on result link for Madhyamik Pariksha Examination - 2022 Enter Roll No, date of birth, captcha and submit The WB Madhyamik result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022.