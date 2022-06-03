Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer, Planning Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from June 11 to July 10 at the official website dda.gov.in.

The DDA recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 279 vacancies for various posts. The detailed notification for the recruitment will be released on June 11 (10.00 AM).

Vacancy details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 220

Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical): 35

Planning Assistant: 15

Junior Translator: 6

Programmer: 2

Assistant Director (Landscape): 1

Here’s DDA recruitment 2022 notice.