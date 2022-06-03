Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Geoscientist Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download UPSC Geoscientist admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC Geoscientist Mains admit card 2022.

“If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

Here’s UPSC UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable.