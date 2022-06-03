Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Agriculture) exam 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the examinations on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from June 7 onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is July 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Agricultural Engineering degree from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.