Today, June 4, is the last date to apply for over 6000 vacancies for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection. There will be two papers. Paper-I shall be of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks.

Age Limit

18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Here’s RPSC School Lecturer recruitment 2022 official notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Vacancy Details

Biology: 162

Commerce: 130

Music: 12

Drawing: 70

Agriculture: 280

Geography: 793

History: 807

Hindi: 1462

Political Science: 1196

English: 342

Sanskrit: 194

Chemistry; 122

Home Science: 22



Physics: 82

Maths: 68

Economics: 62

Sociology: 13

Public Administration: 9

Punjabi: 15

Urdu: 40

Coach (Wrestling): 1

Coach (Kho-Kho): 1

Coach (Hockey): 1

Coach (Gymnastics): 1

Coach (Footbal): 3

Physical Education: 112

Steps to apply for RPSC 1st Grade teacher recruitment: