RPSC School Lecturer recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 6000 posts, details here
Today, June 4, is the last date to apply for over 6000 vacancies for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts at the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 6000 School Lecturer vacancies. The Commission will conduct a competitive examination for selection. There will be two papers. Paper-I shall be of 150 marks and Paper-II shall be of 300 marks.
Age Limit
18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.
Here’s RPSC School Lecturer recruitment 2022 official notification.
Examination Fee
Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Vacancy Details
- Biology: 162
- Commerce: 130
- Music: 12
- Drawing: 70
- Agriculture: 280
- Geography: 793
- History: 807
- Hindi: 1462
- Political Science: 1196
- English: 342
- Sanskrit: 194
- Chemistry; 122
- Home Science: 22
- Physics: 82
- Maths: 68
- Economics: 62
- Sociology: 13
- Public Administration: 9
- Punjabi: 15
- Urdu: 40
- Coach (Wrestling): 1
- Coach (Kho-Kho): 1
- Coach (Hockey): 1
- Coach (Gymnastics): 1
- Coach (Footbal): 3
- Physical Education: 112
Steps to apply for RPSC 1st Grade teacher recruitment:
- Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the apply link for SCHOOL LECTURER (SCHOOL EDUCATION) EXAM 2022
- Register on the portal and proceed with application
- Fill form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout