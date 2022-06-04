Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result of the JK Police Sub-Inspector exam 2022 today, June 4. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the JKP SI exam 2022 on March 27 from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM in OMR-Based written Objective Type.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1200 posts of Sub Inspectors under the Home Department, UT Cadre, under Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021.

Steps to download JKSSB SI result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SI result 2022.

