Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector. Candidates can submit the application form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till July 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Mines Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Three years Diploma in Mining Engineering from an Institution recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Here’s UPPSC Mines Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

UPPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam for selection of candidates.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 125, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Mines Inspector 2022: