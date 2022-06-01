Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (prelim) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS prelim exam 2022 will be held on June 12 (Sunday) in 28 district centres of the state. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID card.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2022:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2022 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2022”

Key in your Candidate Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code and submit

The UPPSC PCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a pritnout.

Direct link to the admit card UPPSC PCS admit card 2022.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2022 is about 250. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements. The posts will be filled in different departments of the UP state government.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).