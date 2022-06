The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkssb.nic.in till July 6.

JKSSB has advertised a total of 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Deptt.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for unreserved category and 43 for reserved ones as of January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from a recognised university.

Here’s JKSSB 03/2022 recruitment advertisement.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 500 for General Category etc. and Rs 400 for SC,ST,PWD & EWS Categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for various posts under Advt 03 of 2022” Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

