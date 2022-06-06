Assam Rifles has commenced the online application process for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022 today, June 6. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website assamrifles.gov.in till July 20.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled from September 1 2022 onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 1380 vacancies based on applications received from eligible male / female candidates for the trades/ posts as mentioned in Appendix’A’ & ‘B’, reads the notification.

For tradesman’s recruitment qualification, age limit, selection procedure, state-wise recruitment information, pay scale, and all other information read the notification and then apply.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Group B posts (i.e., Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts only) is Rs 200 and for Group C posts (i.e., except Religious Techer and Bridge and Road posts) the fee is Rs 100

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website assamrifles.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Form under JOIN ASSAM RIFLES” Select the post to apply, fill in the details, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.