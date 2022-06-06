Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Engineering Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 will be held on June 26 (Sunday) in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Main exam will be held for candidates who had qualified the ESE prelims 2022. The prelims result was announced on March 31.

Steps to download UPSC Geoscientist admit card 2022:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Click on the download link for Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022 Login using Registration Id/roll number and date of birth The UPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download UPSC ESE Mains admit card 2022.

UPSC ESE Mains timetable Time Subject Marks 9.00 A.M. TO 12.00 Noon CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.{DISCIPLINE SPECIFIC PAPER (PAPER-I)} 300 2.00 P.M. TO 5.00 P.M. CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONICS & TELECOM. ENGG.{DISCIPLINE SPECIFIC PAPER (PAPER-II)} 300

Here’s UPSC Engineering Main exam timetable 2022.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 247 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.