Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the online exam (CBT) for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.

UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 25 Junior Engineer Civil vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2022/JE/CIVIL” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test. The CBT will be held at Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, and Meerut cities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.