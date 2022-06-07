Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the hall tickets for various vacancies of Driver, Enforcement Driver and others. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022, from 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 164 driver posts which include 161 Driver vacancies at different departments, 2 Enforcement Driver vacancies under the Transport Department and 1 Dispatch Rider post under the Public Security Department.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “पदनाम -वाहन चालक,प्रवर्तन चालक,डिस्पैच राइडर,/मत्स्य निरीक्षक/कर्मशाला अनुदेशक(विद्युत/यांत्रिकी)के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.