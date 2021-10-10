Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various vacancies of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider posts. Interested candidates can apply on Commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 164 driver posts which include 161 Driver vacancies at different departments, 2 Enforcement Driver vacancies under the Transport Department and 1 Dispatch Rider post under the Public Security Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21-42 years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed class 8 and have experience of five years in driving. For dispatch rider post, candidates should have passed class 10 and have a driving license. Candidates should also have knowledge of Hindi.

Here’s UKSSSC recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as examination fees if belonging to unreserved (General) and OBC category of Uttarakhand. SC/ST/EWS category candidates will not have to pay Rs 150 for the post.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC Driver recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration (OTR)” Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in and fill the application Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

UKSSSC will select candidates on the basis of the result of written test and driving test. The written test will carry 25 marks while the driving test will carry 75 marks.