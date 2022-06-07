The Dibrugarh University has released the notification for the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for the entrance exam on the official website dibru.ac.in from June 16 onwards.

The last date to apply for the exam is July 16 upto 5.00 PM. The online examination will be conducted on August 6 and 7 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The DUPGET 2022 is conducted by the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) Board, Dibrugarh University. The DUPGET shall be conducted for all candidates for all the academic programmes including — Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Commerce (MCom), MSc in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, MA in Mass Communication, MA in Women’s Studies, MA in Applied Psychology, Md (recognized by NCTE), and MSc Tech. in Applied Geophysics.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Criteria

For the 80% of seats reserved for the students graduated from Dibrugarh University, shall be selected on the merit of the DUPGET, 2022 (i.e. the weightage of DUPGET 2022 shall be of 100%) in addition to the fulfillment of minimum eligibility criteria. For the 20% of the seats reserved for the graduates of all recognized Universities other than Dibrugarh University, the candidates shall also be selected on the merit of the DUPGET, 2022 only subject to the fulfillment of minimum eligibility criteria.

The Candidates secured marks in the DUPGET 2022 in higher order shall get preference to take

admission in to the relevant Programme in Dibrugarh University and in the Affiliated/ Autonomous

Colleges according to their preferences.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.