The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets today, May 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their individual response sheets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in . The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on May 18 for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at IITs.

As per The Times of India report, the official answer key is expected to be released on May 26, following which candidates will be able to match their responses, and raise objections (if any). The final results will be declared on June 2, 2025.

Steps to download JEE Advanced response sheets

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Under Important Announcements, click on the link for the Response Sheet Enter your login credentials View and download your response sheet

Direct link to JEE Advanced response sheet 2025.