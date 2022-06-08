Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Professor and HOD, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor(s) in School of Architectures in HED. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website jkpsc.nic.in till July 7, 2022.

Applicants will be able to edit their application form from July 9 to 11. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

The upper age limit for the unreserved category candidates is 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Candidates can check age relaxation, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category is Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. The fee for PHC candidates is exempted.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ – ‘Job/ Online Application’ Click on the application link Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.