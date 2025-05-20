Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 or CCE 2024 admit card under Advt. No. 12/2025 on the official website apsc.nic.in. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on June 8 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm at 35 district headquarters.

The Commission aims to fill 262 vacancies.

Direct link to CCE 2024 exam schedule.

Steps to download CCE Prelims 2024 admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest updates Click on the CCE Prelims 2024 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CCE Prelims 2024 admit card.