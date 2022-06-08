Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the GIC Lecturer Main exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates have been shortlisted for various subjects including — Physics, Economics, Civics, Geography, History, Sociology, Education, Urdu, Commerce, and Home Science. The UPPSC GIC Lecture Main exam will be held on March 13 (Sunday) in two sessions: 9.30 to 11.30 AM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “List of selected candidates in Advt. No. A-3/E-1/2020 Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College (Mains) Exam 2021” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

UPPSC had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state in December 2020.

