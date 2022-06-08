The Council of Architecture has released admit card for the first exam of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

“Admit card has been made live for first NATA Test,” reads the notice.

NATA 2022 will be conducted thrice for the year 2022. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12. The result is scheduled to be declared on June 20.



As per the revised notification, the second and third examinations will be conducted on July 7 and August 7, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2022 Registration” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About NATA

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.