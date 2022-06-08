The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the exam schedule for the months of July, August, November and December, 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The exams include those for the post of Veterinary Officer, Principal, Cooperative Inspector and Deputy District Attorney.

PPSC exam timetable 2022 Post Exam date Timing Principal (Group-A) July 24 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM Veterinary Officers August 21 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM Inspector Cooperative Societies November 20 12.00 Noon to 02.00 PM Deputy District Attorney(Group-A) December 18 11.00 AM to 01.00 PM

The admit cards for the above exams will be released 5 days before the date of exam and concerned candidates can download their Admit Cards using their Registration Number and Password on the link Download Admit Card available on the website. Information regarding Examination Centre shall be intimated to the candidates on their Admit Cards .

The recruitment exams will be held for 119 posts of Principal, 320 Cooperative Inspector, 353 Veterinary Officer and 41 Deputy District Attorney.