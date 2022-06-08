Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 (Station Master). Candidates can check the esult merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 for level 6 was held on May 9. The Board has issued the list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for Aptitude Test.

A total of 2966 candidates have been declared qualified. The cut-off marks and scorecard have also been released.

Steps to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result:

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 6 (Station Master) The RRB NTPC CBT 2 result merit list will appear on screen Download and check Return to the homepage and click on scorecard link Enter Roll Number (or) Registration Number, date of birth and submit The RRB NTPC scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RRB NTPC CBT 2 level 6 merit list.

Here’s dircet link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 scorecard.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.