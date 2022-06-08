RRB NTPC Level 6 result announced; here’s direct link
RRB) has announced the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 (Station Master).
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result of the computer-based test 2 (CBT) of 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 (Station Master). Candidates can check the esult merit list online at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 for level 6 was held on May 9. The Board has issued the list of Roll Numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates for Aptitude Test.
A total of 2966 candidates have been declared qualified. The cut-off marks and scorecard have also been released.
Steps to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 result:
- Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- Click on the link result link under CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBT-2) Pay Level 6 (Station Master)
- The RRB NTPC CBT 2 result merit list will appear on screen
- Download and check
- Return to the homepage and click on scorecard link
- Enter Roll Number (or) Registration Number, date of birth and submit
- The RRB NTPC scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to RRB NTPC CBT 2 level 6 merit list.
Here’s dircet link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 scorecard.
The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.