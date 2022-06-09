The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation letter for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). Candidates can download their intimation letters from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for Entrance Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

NCHM JEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, 2022, at different centres located across the country.

Steps to download the intimation letter

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Advance Intimation of Examination City for NCHM JEE-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the intimation letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.