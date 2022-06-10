Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release the admit card today for the State Service Preliminary and State Forest Service Examinations 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from 12.00 PM onwards.

The MPPSC SSE prelim exam 2021 will be held on June 19 at 52 district centres across Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 2.15 to 4.15 PM (general aptitude test).

The admit card will be available for download from June 10 onwards. To download, candidates will require their application number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 346, of which 63 vacancies are for the State Forest Service Exam 2021 and 283 for the State Service Exam 2021.

Here’s MPPSC prelims exam notice.

Steps to download MPPSC PCS admit card 2022: