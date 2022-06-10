The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will close the online application window today for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the test on the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

The PAT 2022 admission exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 or 24, 2022.

The test is being conducted for admissions into diploma courses in State Government Polytechnics of Assam and polytechnics outside Assam (against seat allotted by the Govt. of India) for the session 2022-23.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years 6 months as on December 31, 2022. Upper age relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must pass the HSLC or its equivalent examination in single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. Candidates also must have passed individually in both Theory and Practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Assam PAT 2022

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application for PAT-2022” Click on “Click here to Apply” Fill up the details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.