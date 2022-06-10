Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. As per the notification, the interview will be conducted from July 4 to August 1, 2022, in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.00 PM.

The interview round will be conducted at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

“You are requested to bring all the original documents (alongwith their self attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc. as per exhaustive details given in the Commissions website (http//www.upsc.gov.in) under Recruitment/Interview/List of documents (Annexure I) while appearing for the interview,” reads the notification.

UPSC is conducting the recruitment test for the post of 421 Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer at EPFO.

