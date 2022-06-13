Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th today, June 13. Students can check and download their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, 82.89% students have passed Class 10th board exams. As per a report by ToI, 81.62% boys and 84.38% girls have been declared qualified.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for scrutiny up to 10 days from the date of the result declaration, i.e., June 13 onwards. Students are required to obtain 33% marks in individual subjects and overall to qualify the examination.

The examinations were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from March 31 to April 26. Around 10,36,626 candidates registered for the Secondary Examination this year.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Class 10th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.