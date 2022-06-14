Indian Bank will today, June 14, conclude the online application process for Specialist Officer posts. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in.

Indian Bank has notified a total of 312 Specialist Officer posts. These posts include Senior Manager, Manager, Chief Manager and Assistant Manager.

Here’s Indian Bank Specialist Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Educational qualification

a) 4 year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation, OR

b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications.

Selection process

Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz. 1. Shortlisting of applications followed by interview or 2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all others.

Steps to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for Indian Bank SO recruitment Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2022.