Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and question paper of the Livestock Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant written exam was held on June 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1136 vacancies. RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on the official website from June 16-18. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge.

Here’s RSMSSB LSA answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB LSA answer key 2022: