Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Livestock Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant written exam will be held on June 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1136 vacancies.

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to download RSMSSB LSA admit card 2022: