RSMSSB Livestock Assistant admit card 2022 released; here's download link
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Livestock Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant written exam will be held on June 4. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1136 vacancies.
RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.
Steps to download RSMSSB LSA admit card 2022:
- Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- Go to ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the link for Livestock Assistant - 2022 (RSSB)
- Click on the get admit card link
- Enter Application No, date of birth and submit
- The RSMSSB LSA admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.