The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the results of the Secondary and Sr Secondary exam - Mar/Apr 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website nios.ac.in.

The total pass percentage of Class 10th and Class 12th is 50.53% and 52.23%, respectively. A total of 113901 candidates appeared for the Secondary examination, of which 57551 qualified exam. The number of candidates appeared for the Sr Secondary exam was 176924. Of these, 92410 candidates qualified the exam.

“Result of Public Examination of Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses for April 2022 is declared today(14th June 2022),” NIOS Tweeted.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nios.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Public Examination Result April-2022” Click on “Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - Mar/Apr 2022” result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.