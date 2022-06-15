The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officer (SO) on contract. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nabard.org till June 30, 2022.

“NABARD invites only ONLINE applications in prescribed format from Indian citizens having necessary qualification and experience, for engagement of Specialist on contract basis for 21 at its Head Office, Mumbai,” reads the notification.

The upper age limit is 62 years as on June 1, 2022. Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from unreserved category is Rs 750 and the intimation fee is Rs 50, whereas Rs 50 intimation fee is applicable to SC/ ST/ PWBD category. The SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Career tab Click on application link available under “Engagement Of Specialists On Contract - 2022-23” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

