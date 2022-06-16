Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the final result of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts. Candidates can download their results from the official website upenergy.in.

A total of 173 candidates have been shortlisted in the DV round. The document verification (DV) was conducted on June 9.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on View/Download against “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/ELECTRICAL”

The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts.

