Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) will soon close the online registration window for various posts of Executives (On Contract) and Assistant Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website idbibank.in.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 9 for the post of Executive (on contract) posts and on July 23 for Assistant Manager posts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 vacancies, of which 1044 vacancies are for the post of Executives (on contract) and 500 for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for Executives posts should have attained the age of 20 years and for Assistant Manager posts, the minimum age is 21 years. The upper age limit for Executives (On Contract) and Assistant Manager posts are 25 years and 28 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria.

Application Fee

The intimation charges for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas the application fee and intimation charges for all other candidates is Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Click on Application Link under “Recruitment of Executives (On Contract) & Admissions to IDBI Bank PGDBF – 2022-23” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.