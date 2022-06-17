The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams 2022 today, June 17, at 1.00 PM. Students will be able to check their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for the SSC exams of which 8.89 lakh are male students and 7.49 lakh female. Applications for marks’ verification, photocopy/reevaluation of answer book can be made online post result declaration at verification.mh-ssc.ac.in.

Students will be able to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 online at the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

lokmat.news18.com

mh10.abpmajha.com

“Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck,” Tweeted Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha E Gaikwad.