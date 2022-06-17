The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result of the Haryana Police Male Constable GD exam 2021. Candidates can check the result merit list online at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Male Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 was held from October 31 to November 2. The HSSC recruitment exam was conducted for 5,500 Male Constable (General Duty) posts in the Haryana Police department.

The result merit list has been prepared on the basis of Written Examination, PST/ PMT, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria.

Steps to check Haryana Police Constable result 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Result’ section Click on the link ‘Final Result for the post of Male Constable (GD), Against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat No. 01.’ The HSSC Male Constable result meirt list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F).

Here’s direct link to HSSC Male Constable final result 2021.