The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has declared the result of the AP POLYCET 2022 exam. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2022 test was conducted on May 29, 2022.

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

Steps to download AP POLYCET result 2022:

Visit official website polycetap.nic.in Go to ‘POLYCET Rank Card’ Enter AP POLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No and click on view button The AP POLYCET rank card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP POLYCET result 2022.