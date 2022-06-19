Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the examination date for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar due to unavoidable reasons. As per the notification, the written (objective) competitive examination will now be conducted on July 28, 2022.

Earlier, the exam was to be held on June 25.

“It is also possible to change the date of examination due to administrative reasons,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the document verification (DV) schedule of Assistant Engineer Civil posts.

A total of 240 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The DV will be conducted from June 30 to July 2 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.