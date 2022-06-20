The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the result of Class 12 board exams 2022 today.

The pass percentage in Class 12 this year is 93.76 per cent.

Students will be able to check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in. To access the TN board results, students will have to login with their Exam roll number and Date of Birth.

Steps to check TN 12th result 2022:

Visit official website tnresults.nic.in Click on ‘HSE(+2) - May 2022 Results’ Enter Registration No, Date of Birth and hit ‘Get Marks’ button The TN 12th result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TN 12th result 2022.