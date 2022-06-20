The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the result of SSLC or Class 10 board exams 2022 today, June 20. Students can check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

To access the TN board results, students will have to login with their registration number and date of birth.

A total of 9.12 lakh candidates were registered for the examination, of which 8.21 lakh students have been declared pass. The overall pass percentage is 93.76%. The pass percentage of girls and boys are 94.38% and 85.8%, respectively.

As per a report by Indian Express, the class 12 examinations were conducted between May 5 to 28.

Steps to check TN 12th result 2022:

Visit official website tnresults.nic.in Click on ‘HSE(+2) - May 2022 Results’ Enter Registration No, Date of Birth and hit ‘Get Marks’ button The TN 12th result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout

