The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the Master Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). Candidates can check and download the CLAT answer key from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 (Sunday) for both UG and PG programmes. The exam had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% candidates taking the postgraduate examination.

The portal for objection(s) to the answer key will open at 3.30 PM today and close at 3.30 PM on June 21. The link will be deactivated post-deadline. No objection(s) will be entertained thereafter.

A fee of Rs 1,000 is to be paid for each objection, and the amount will be refunded if the objection turns out to be valid.

Here’s CLAT 2022 answer key notice.

Steps to check CLAT answer key 2022:

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the answer key ink for UG/ PG The CLAT answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to CLAT PG answer key 2022.

Here’s direct link to CLAT UG answer key 2022.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.