The Council of Architecture has released the result scorecard of the first exam of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) test one. Eligible and interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nata.in.

NATA 2022 test 1 was conducted on June 12.

Steps to download NATA 2022 result scorecard:

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2022 Registration” Key in your login details and submit Click on scorecard link and download Take a printout for future reference.

NATA 2022 is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council. The NATA second and third examinations will be conducted on July 7 and August 7, respectively. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.