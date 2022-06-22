The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test or KCET 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to 18. The answer keys have been released for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key online at the official website on or before 5.30 PM, June 25. Supporting documents in favour of objection must be uploaded in PDF format. After resolving the objections, KEA will release the final answer key and declare the results thereafter.

Here’s KCET 2022 answer key release notice.

Steps to download KCET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Under ‘Latest Announcements’, click on the answer key link for relevant subject The KCET answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct links to KCET answer keys 2022:

Biology - Provisional Answer Key

Mathematics - Provisional Answer Key

Chemistry - Provisional Answer Key

Physics - Provisional Answer Key

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

